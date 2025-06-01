<i>Stranger Things 5</i> Confirmed For Three-Part Release, To Premiere On This Date

Finally, the wait is over. The release date of 'Stranger Things' season 5 has been revealed.

Netflix announced the final season of the coming-of-age sci-fi hit will be released in three parts late this year. The first will premiere on November 26, followed by part two on Christmas and the series finale on New Year's Eve, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The update was shared by the streaming giant at the Tudum fan event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, with stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp running through some look-back clips before revealing the dates for season five via a teaser.

Earlier talking about the final season, creator Ross Duffer said, "We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we'd captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty insane."

Matt Duffer added, "At the same time, we think it's our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film -- for us and for our actors. We've been making this show together for almost 10 years. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope -- and believe -- that passion will translate to the screen."

"Stranger Things" Season 4 premiered back in summer 2022 in two parts, released separately in May and July. The sci-fi horror drama stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder and Brett Gelman.

