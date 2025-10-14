MTV Shuts Down Music Channels After 40 Years, Internet Says A Nostalgic Goodbye

Millennials would remember a time when MTV used to be the 'IT' channel. After returning from school or college, they would tune in to listen to the pop music and the latest releases, but the channel is turning over a new leaf and has announced that it will be shutting down a few of its music-focused channels - MTV 80s, MTV Music, Club MTV, MTV 90s, and MTV Live.

These channels will be shut down across the world by December 31, 2025, announced Paramount Global on October 12, 2025. Fret not! MTV HD will continue to air reality TV shows, which, if you think about it, are guilty pleasures for most of the entertainment buffs. The brand is shifting from music videos and artistic promotions for which it was well-known among its audience.

Why Is MTV Shutting Down Music Channels

It is believed that MTV is shutting down its music channels owing to the changing patterns of viewership. With TikTok, YouTube, and Spotify taking over the music world, MTV witnessed a drastic decline in the number of people consuming music videos through its channel.

This decision follows Paramount Global's merger with Skydance Media a few months back. It also reportedly triggered $500 million global cost-cutting plans. But the shutting down of music channels marks the end of an era.

Social Media Reactions To MTV Shutting Down Music Channels

Any news makes headlines, and social media does not react to it; that's next to impossible. After learning about MTV's announcement, users of X (formerly known as Twitter) have flooded it with memes and nostalgic messages.

A user wrote, "I remember when MTV actually played music and didn't suck. 80s MTV was the best."

Another user commented, "RIP MTV! After 40 years, MTV is shutting down all their music channels outside of the US."

One user said, "MTV used to premiere music videos 24/7, but later focused more on reality shows because it made them more money."

One user wrote, "MTV was culturally and spiritually dead when it stopped airing music videos. Corporate-led decline of what was once the coolest brand in existence. Sad."