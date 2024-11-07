<i>Stranger Things 5</i> To Premiere In 2025. Here's All We Know About The Final Season

Stranger Things fans, assemble here. Netflix officially announced that the fifth and final season of the much-anticipated show will premiere in 2025. To mark Stranger Things Day on November 6 (the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was taken into the Upside Down in 1983), the streaming giant released a video revealing the titles of the final eight episodes, which will wrap up the supernatural saga set in Hawkins, Indiana. The episode titles are The Crawl, The Vanishing of..., The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape From Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up. Some of these titles clearly reference earlier episodes in the series. For instance, The Vanishing Of... echoes the first season's premiere, The Vanishing Of Will Byers. Fans are already speculating that the new "vanishing" could involve Holly Wheeler, Mike's younger sister, who has reportedly been recast with Evil Dead Rise actress Nell Fisher. However, Netflix has not confirmed this.

The season 1 finale was titled The Upside Down, referencing the eerie alternate dimension, so it feels fitting that the series finale will be called The Rightside Up, a mirror image of the earlier title. Meanwhile, the penultimate episode, The Bridge, recalls titles like The Piggyback from Season 4 and The Gate from Season 2.

Some titles appear to introduce fresh concepts to the Stranger Things universe. The Turnbow Trap likely refers to Turnbow Land Development & Realty, a local business in Hawkins, with series co-creator Ross Duffer sharing an Upside Down-inspired billboard for it on Instagram earlier this year. Shock Jock seems to point to WSQK, a radio station that will feature in the season, based on Instagram teasers from Duffer. Escape From Camazotz could be a nod to Madeleine L'Engle's sci-fi classic A Wrinkle in Time, where Camazotz is a planet controlled by evil forces like the Black Thing and IT. The details surrounding Camazotz in Stranger Things and who might be escaping from it are still unclear.

One of the most intriguing revelations in the teaser video is that the final season will be set in the fall of 1987, four years after the events of Season 1, which originally premiered in 2016. The official Instagram handle of Stranger Things also shared behind-the-scenes photos featuring the lead cast.

ICYDK, the show stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.