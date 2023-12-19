Woman Shares How A 'Kind' Stranger On Train Helped Cure Her Headache

She detailed her encounter in a post on the microblogging platform.

A woman has shared a heartwarming experience that she had aboard a train after a bad day. The story is gaining a lot of attention on social media. An X user named Sakshi was returning home after completing an online examination and was helped by a compassionate stranger. She shared the details of her encounter on X (formerly Twitter), and her post has since gone viral.

She wrote, "Why do I love travelling on the Indian railway? A few days ago, I was travelling back home after taking an online exam. The server went down and delayed the exam by an hour, and I missed my booked train. After waiting for two hours for the next train, I got into the general coach. I had a severe headache, so I was pressing my head and had tears in my eyes. Suddenly, an aunty sitting nearby noticed and offered, saying, "Beta, yeh balm laga do ya mein hi laga leti hoon aur thoda sar bhi daba deti hoon." I wonder if you cross paths with such people because of your karma or if there are still such kind of souls around us."

Why do I love travelling in the Indian railway ?

A few days ago, I was traveling back home after giving an online exam. The server went down and delayed the exam by a hour, and I missed my booked train. After waiting for two hours for the next train, I got into the general… pic.twitter.com/UFZoUeEWIU — Sakshi (@333maheshwariii) December 17, 2023

Since being posted, it has gathered over 1,42,000 views on X with an array of heartwarming reactions. We should spread that humanity when God gives us a chance. God sent her for you,

Now you'll grab help someone when god sends a needful to your way! Keep the candle of humanity lighting!"

Another user wrote, "Yes there are many once I was travelling with my parents and I boarded the train but they got late and could not board the train. After knowing that my parents could not board the train an uncle shared his food with me during the journey."

"It means just follow the process, each process has its inherent potential to teach something else depends on us how to indulge in it, what kind of glasses we should wear & what to retake from it. Retake is most valuable, it acts as lubricant inside the bearings of the wheel of life," the third user commented.