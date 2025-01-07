Railways Officer's Farewell Post For Cleaning Staff Member Is Winning The Internet

An emotional farewell post by an IRTS officer has captured the attention of social media, shining a light on the invaluable contributions of a railway stalwart. Sanjay Kumar, the Senior Divisional Operations Manager in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh, expressed his gratitude to Rameshwar, a long-serving employee, who retired after a career characterized by exceptional dedication and impeccable ethics.

In a post shared on X, Kumar narrated an incident highlighting Rameshwar's selflessness and dedication to his work.

"On his final day, he quietly spent the cold winter night in the office, unknown to anyone, and woke up at 5 a.m. to clean the office before his farewell. Throughout his service, he never accepted tea from anyone. Yes, he is a government employee, and we owe him our gratitude," Kumar wrote.

See the viral post here:

It was his last day,slept in office in chilly winter without anyone's knowledge. Got up at 5 since wanted to clean the office before his farewell.Not even accepted tea from anyone during his entire service.Yes he is a govt employee & we are indebted to him. pic.twitter.com/0g57FXVGGo — J.Sanjay Kumar,IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) January 4, 2025

The post received widespread acclaim, with social media users praising Rameshwar's commitment and Kumar's public acknowledgement of his efforts.

One user described Rameshwar as an "unsung 'nuts and bolts' who keeps the infrastructure running smoothly." Another remarked, "It's rare to find such individuals these days. Wishing him the best."

Many also appreciated Kumar for recognising Mr Rameshwar's service. One response read, "It's very rare to see such an honest worker and equally rare to see senior officials like you, sir, acknowledging his contribution."

"Your dedication, humility & unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark," the third user wrote.

"Rare to find such personality these days. Best wishes for him," the fourth user commented.

"People need to learn work ethics from him," the fifth user wrote on X.