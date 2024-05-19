'Delhi Is So Boring': X User's Remark Sparks Online Discussion. See Post

The post has accumulated more than 701,000 views.

Every now and then, several entrepreneurs and working professionals often list down which cities they prefer to settle in. This never-ending debate often garners mixed reactions, with each individual detailing the pros and cons of various cities. Now, one such post has sparked a discussion among social media users. X user Yukti took to the microblogging site to talk about the capital city of India, Delhi. In her post, she called Delhi "boring" and asked her followers to change her mind if they disagreed with her opinion about the city.

"Delhi is so boring. (Most Indian cities maybe?) There's no actual water bodies, no trails, no hikes, no nice safe walks, no scenic places to stroll along. Eating is all you can do. That is literally the only activity in Delhi. if you disagree, change my mind," the X user wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

Ms Yukti shared the post on Saturday. Since then, it has accumulated more than 701,000 views. The post has also prompted a discussion in the comments section. While some X users supported Ms Yukti's comments, others disagreed with her.

"There are trails to do if not hiking. There are history walks, nature walks & also heritage walks being organised in day/night and they are safe. You can check BookMyShow for bookings. There are many scenic place, if you have explorer in you and if you have good walking shoes," wrote one user.

"no actual water bodies: Yamuna River. no trails or hikes: Lodhi Garden & Hauz Khas. no scenic places: India Gate. Delhi has a lot of issues, but none of those mentioned by you. If you're new to Delhi, start walking around," said another.

"Kartavya path. Ashoka Road, shanti path great places to stroll. There are hikes around beautiful DDA Park in Lado Sarai. Hauz khas - water body, some bird sanctuaries next to river in east Delhi. Lodhi garden, sundar nursery. Delhi has a lot, you seem focussed on eating," commented a third.

However, some users agreed with Ms Yukti. "Exactly. There are some trails, but they are chhapri occupied and not safe. There actually are beautiful monuments those can be developed as a heritage siting, but it is too hot in the day and closed at nights. Delhi at night is beautiful to walk. But then you cant do anything because everything is closed. Else i know some beautiful museums here," expressed one user.

"My feelings exactly. Nor can you drive out in a couple of hours and visit some scenic spots either, because the border areas of Delhi are even more unsafe or haven't the necessary infrastructure to aupport tourism. I will say though that there are a few exceptions: public gardens like Lodhi garden or Nehru park, or Badkhal lake and Suraj kund on the outskirts, but they are few and far between. We've also been promised 'European style' roads for a while now, but it's slow progress," said another.



