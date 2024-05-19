Neuralink's First Brain Implant Patient Reveals How The Technology Changed His Life

Neuralink is a brain technology startup founded by Elon Musk.

Noland Arbaugh, who became the first human to receive a Neuralink brain implant chip, recently revealed how the pioneering technology has changed his life. In an exclusive interview with ''Good Morning America's'' Will Reeve, Mr Arbaugh said that the device has given him the ability to have nearly full control over using a computer, using only his thoughts.

''I can control a computer just like anyone else can, which is not something I was able to do beforehand," Mr Arbaugh said.

He further said that participating in groundbreaking scientific research will help pave the way to improve the lives of paralysed people. ''I knew that if I did this then it would take a lot of headache and heartache away from the people down the road,'' he added.

Though the surgery went smoothly in January 2024, there were recently some issues with the technology that nearly led to the company removing the device from his brain. Some data was lost because a number of the implant's threads retracted. Mr Arbaugh said he got emotional, fearing he would lose the enhancements the device brought to his life.

"It was very, very hard to give up all of the amazing things that I was able to do. I think I had cried afterwards,'' Mr Arbaugh added. However, Neuralink was able to able to make modifications to the technology and improve Arbaugh's connection.

He is now hopeful there will be a day when spinal cord injuries will not be completely debilitating, saying, "I don't think it's as far away as people might think."

"It's going to be amazing when someone can have a spinal cord injury, go into a hospital, get surgery, and walk out a couple of days later. I think it's gonna happen," he added.

Notably, he sustained a spinal cord injury in a "freak diving accident" eight years ago. He was working as a summer camp counsellor for children when he got into an accident that left him quadriplegic in 2016. In 2017, he successfully raised $10,000 via a GoFundMe campaign to purchase an accessible custom-built van.

What is Neuralink?

Neuralink is a brain technology startup founded by Elon Musk. Its implant allows a patient to use their thoughts to control a computer. Mr Musk has said that the company will start by working with patients who have severe physical limitations like cervical spinal cord impairment or quadriplegia.