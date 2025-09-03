Indian Woman In US "Seriously Considering" Moving Back To India, Asks Internet, "Is Rs1.2 crore salary enough annually?'

An Indian woman settled in the United States is "seriously considering" moving back to India despite leading a comfortable life in Denver with her spouse, in their own house. However, she said she wants to be with her parents in their old age, and they live in India.

She mentioned in a Reddit post that whenever she visits India, she gets frustrated with rude and angry people, especially on roads. She said, "I could never drive there." But still wants to be with her parents to take care of them. The woman further revealed that she has completed her master's and earns approximately $350,000 annually. Her spouse earns $300,000 per year.

Here's what she said:

"I am getting an option to move to Banglore with a salary of approx ~1.2 cr per year. I am sure my fiance will be able to find a job for himself in India," she wrote and also asked users if Rs 1 crore is enough.

"I have good friends, good comfortable life. I could afford to have cleaner a couple of times a month, have ready to eat meal service, go out few times a month. So there isn't lot of stress chores wise," she revealed, telling he users about her lifestyle in the US.

"I travel internationally each quarter, including India (I am a tenured employee and get lots of vacation days here). I visit once every year, and call my parents for a month."

"However, my family is in India, my parents are getting old, and every time I visit, I see them getting older. Time feels like slipping away. Not being able to care for them is the worst feeling of all. They are not ready to move to US - the culture difference is a lot, they are used to their local town, friends, and relatives."

"So I am seriously considering moving back to India. However, we don't have any jobs in local town, so I'll still be in banglore. My hometown is in north east India," she asked for suggestions.

Here's what social media users reacted

"Another way to look at it is your parents have already spent their prime years trying to provide a better life for you and your future. Why do you want to throw all of that away and spend your prime years fighting the same struggle your parents faced? Think about your kids and what is the best for their future?" one user said.

"I'd say don't move until you've saved enough that working is an option for life in India. You're earning well enough to achieve that soon. Also think about moving after getting the US passport, and come back on an oci," another said.

"Making new friend and community in India is not going to be easy. Because life is difficult here, people are so busy with traffic and their own shenanigans. No one has a time for themselves, forget about someone else," a third wrote.