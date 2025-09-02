Meta Engineer With $7 Million Net Worth Considers Career Switch To Teaching: "Sick Of The Corporate Grind"

A Meta engineer with 20 years of experience and a net worth of $7 million shared his frustration with the corporate lifestyle. In a post on Blind, which is an anonymous workplace forum, the engineer mentioned feeling trapped and exhausted from maintaining appearances and navigating office politics.

The techie is considering a career shift to teaching, as they mentioned having a passion for the same. They want to explore well-paying teaching jobs.

The engineer cited financial commitments, including paying for his two kids' college education, as a reason he can't retire early. "NW is 7M. I don't think I can retire now. Have 2 kids to pay for college. I'm in South Bay. 20 yoe," they wrote in the post.

"Sick of the corporate grind and playing games, putting up a fake show, sucking up to people just to ensure they don't mess up my review, taking shit from clueless managers, running to meet expectations they pulled from their ass during lunch, etc."

The post sparked mixed reactions from other users on Blind, with some suggesting that he has enough money to retire early, and some users telling them that teaching and high pay don't typically go together.

"College for them will cost you approx 250k per kid and that too spread out over 4y. I don't see why you couldn't swing this with 7M NW," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Teaching and high paying don't go together. Especially with LLM s. Maybe you can start a teaching focused LLM company," a second user wrote.

"If you want to teach, look at target private universities for your kids that offer free tuition for faculty. Problem solved," a third said.