French Designer Shares Experience Of Moving To India Two Years Ago: "One Of The Best Decisions"

Julia Chaigneau, a French designer, shared her experience of moving to India nearly two years ago and how it transformed her life. In a post on X, she stated that India has become her home, where she feels a deep sense of belonging. "One of the best decisions I've ever made, even if nobody around me understood it then (or now)," Chaigneau said in the post.

Hi I'm Julia, a French designer and almost two years ago, I moved to India.



One of the best decisions I've ever made, even if nobody around me understood it then (or now).



I was looking for a place where being ambitious didn't feel like something I had to apologize for. I… pic.twitter.com/SDjEcTd8Sp — Julia Chaigneau (@juliachaigneau) August 31, 2025

She appreciated India's warm and supportive environment, where ambition isn't seen as something to be apologised for. She felt that India offered her a space to grow and thrive without judgment.

"I was looking for a place where being ambitious didn't feel like something I had to apologize for. I wanted a place where helping each others and being warmer would be the norm," she added.

"I moved without really knowing what I would find and didn't expect to just feel home in a place so different than where I come from."

Chaigneau expressed her love for India's rich cultural heritage. She's particularly drawn to the stories and histories behind Indian cuisine, clothing, festivals and traditions.

"There is much more to this story and maybe I will dive a bit more in details but for now I'm grateful I found this home for myself and I hope others find theirs too," she wrote.

Chaigneau's post garnered positive responses, with many users praising her decision to move to India and appreciating her stories about the country.

"What a beautiful and courageous story! Thank you for sharing it. It is incredible how you trusted your instinct and found a place where your ambition is celebrated & your spirit feels at home. It reminds people that 'home' is not always where you are from, but where you think you can be your true self," one user wrote.

"Padharo mahre desh,wish you a great time over here," another said.

"Awesome story Julia! Glad to know you found a homely place in India," a third wrote.