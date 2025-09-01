Terrifying Video Shows Missing Child Walking On Monorail Track In US, Man Jumps To Rescue Him

A heart-stopping video shows a young boy walking alone on the track of a monorail on Saturday (August 30) at an amusement park in Hershey, Pennsylvania. According to NBC News, the track is around 20 feet high. Thankfully, the boy was rescued. In the now-viral video, the boy was spotted standing and walking on the track of the Capital BlueCross Monorail, a ride that offers an audio tour of the amusement park.

Watch the video here:

🔥🚨BREAKING: A civilian man named John Samson saved the life of a little boy who was spotted walking on a monorail at Hershey Park in Hershey Pennsylvania.



pic.twitter.com/LX8mVaSCt9 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 31, 2025

Also Read | Chinese Boy With Terminal Illnesses Writes Gut-Wrenching Letter To Mother: "Let's Return The Medicines"

As quoted by NBC News, a spokesperson for the company said that the ride was "closed and safeguarded by a chained closure at the entrance and barricaded turnstile at the platform" when the incident happened.

The boy was reportedly separated from his family in the evening at around 5:00 pm (local time). The crew members started to look for him after his parents reported him missing.

The child then entered a station for the closed monorail and started walking along the track. A guest helped and rescued him.

The video shows the unidentified man jumping onto the tracks, then grabbing him in his arms. He guided him to safety, as people around began cheering.

Also Read | Watch: Bengaluru Professor's Stunning Dance On Iconic Bollywood Song Goes Viral

"We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark," a spokesperson for the park told local media.

Social media users praised the man for his prompt action in saving the child. "Thank God he saved that boy! Hershey sure does have some safety issues to deal with! There is no way a child should be able to get up there unnoticed by staff!" one user wrote.

Another user praised the community for dropping everything else and trying to help the child, saying, "What I love about this is it shows the common good in society. Everyone dropped what they were doing because they knew the most important thing was that child's safety. It's great to see strangers working together and sharing relief when good prevails."

"How did that kid even get up there on the rail. Those tracks should be well secured so no one has access to it except the park personnel." Another user questioned the authorities at the amusement park and called for better safety measures.