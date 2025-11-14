Advertisement
French woman Julia Chaigneau's viral post recounts how moving to Gujarat in 2024 transformed her view of neighbours.

Read Time: 2 mins
India Changed How I See Neighbours, Says French Designer Julia Chaigneau Living Here
Julia Chaigneau experienced warmth and support from neighbours in India.

A heartfelt social-media post by French resident Julia Chaigneau has struck a chord in India, sparking a wave of fond reflections on community and belonging in Indian neighbourhoods. After relocating to Gujarat in 2024, Chaigneau shared how, unlike in Europe where neighbours might exchange just a casual greeting, in India she found something more profound. On her first day in Ahmedabad, a neighbour knocked on her door offering help and food.  

"Since then, we've celebrated festivals together, exchanged food, planned safaris, all these small things make everyday life feel fuller," Chaigneau wrote.  

Reflecting on this shift, she added: "Living in India completely changed my perspective on neighbours. They're not just people next door; they're the ones closest to you."
 

The post highlights how neighbours in India often form unexpected support systems, noticing when something is wrong, opening their door in emergencies, and creating a sense of family beyond blood ties. Her reflections join earlier viral posts in which she praised Indian festivals and the open communities she found, especially noting how she never felt alone since moving here.

For many in India, her story is a reminder: strong communities often begin right next door, and sometimes lasting impressions come from the simplest gestures-knocks on doors, shared meals, and genuine welcomes.

