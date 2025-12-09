French Woman Slams Indians For Hating Their Own Country: "Stop The Negativity"

A French woman residing in India has triggered widespread discussion after appealing to Indians to stop spreading negativity about their own nation. Julia Chaigneau, who has lived in India for almost two years, shared her perspective in a detailed post on X, emphasising the value of promoting positivity while acknowledging the country's challenges.

In her post, Chaigneau explained that she consciously highlights positive experiences from her life in India on social media. This, she said, is not because she is unaware of the problems but because the online space is already saturated with criticism. "Since posting on this channel, I've been focusing on the positive things I experience in India. Not because there are no negative things, I'm not oblivious, but because there is already so much hate about the country online and in general," she wrote.

Since posting on this channel, I've been focusing on the positive things I experience in India.



Not because there are no negative things, I'm not oblivious, but because there is already so much hate about the country online and in general.



Each of my posts received a lot of… pic.twitter.com/tHzZw6Cr8T — Julia Chaigneau (@juliachaigneau) December 8, 2025

Chaigneau revealed that although her posts attract appreciation, she often sees a significant amount of hostility directed at India-much of it from Indians themselves. She noted that many people express a defeatist attitude, believing that "nothing will change," a sentiment she says she understands given the shortcomings in areas such as infrastructure, civic sense, and education. "I understand a lot of the infrastructure, civic sense, and education need actual work, especially considering the 30% taxes, but hating the country won't help," she added.

Drawing from her own upbringing in France, Chaigneau pointed out that while French citizens frequently protest and demand accountability, they remain fiercely protective of their culture abroad. She encouraged Indians to adopt a similar sense of pride.

Sharing why she chose India as her home, Chaigneau said the country has countless remarkable qualities deserving recognition. She stressed that real progress requires unity and constructive effort rather than negativity.

Her post drew widespread support on social media, with many users echoing her positive outlook. One user praised it as "well articulated," while another shared, "I love India, but every time I travel abroad, I'm amazed by the cleanliness, infrastructure, and civic sense. There's so much we can learn and apply here. Criticising flaws is fine, but hating the country is not." A third user added, "Keep posting positive stuff-the world needs more of it."