This Japanese Town Wants To Limit Smartphone Use For Residents To Two Hours

A Japanese town is considering a non-binding ordinance that would limit daily smartphone use for residents of all ages to two hours. The proposed guidelines suggest that children between 6 and 12 years of age would avoid screens after 9:00 PM. Meanwhile, the teenagers and adults would switch off devices by 10:00 PM. The municipal assembly submitted a bill on August 25 to create an ordinance urging all residents to limit their daily smartphone use.

The proposal aims to reduce excessive screen time and its negative impact on physical and mental health. It will also improve sleep quality. Notably, reducing truancy and other behavioural problems linked to excessive smartphone use.

"This does not mean the city will limit its residents' rights or impose duties," Toyoake Mayor Masafumi Koki said as quoted by The Mainichi.

"I hope this serves as an opportunity for each family to think about and discuss the time spent on smartphones as well as the time of day the devices are used."

The proposal has faced criticism from residents, with many considering the two-hour limit impractical. As quoted, one user said, "Does the city have the right to strip residents of their freedom?" Another wrote, "Is it necessary to make this an ordinance?"

As per the report, the bill will undergo a committee review and is set for a vote on September 22, which is also the last day of the assembly session. The mayor stated, "I want to carefully explain the ordinance, considering possible amendments based on discussions in the assembly."