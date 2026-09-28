Indian Woman In Dubai Shows Tiny Room She Rents For Rs 45,000 A Month, Says It Can Get A 3BHK In India

An Indian woman living in Dubai has shared her experience of paying around Rs 45,000 a month for a small room. She said she had been living in the room for the past year and is now preparing to move into another room of a similar size.

Taking to Instagram, Sakshi shared a video showing her living space and spoke about the cost of renting in Dubai. She described the room as a "tiny little box" and said she pays around Rs 45,000 every month for it.

Sakshi said she had stayed in the small room for one year. She is now moving to another room of a similar size.

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Sakshi explained that the main difference in the new room would be the surroundings. She said the environment and atmosphere would change, along with the neighbours, but the room would remain similar in size.

She said people living in India or other countries might be surprised to learn that she pays around Rs 45,000 for such a small room in Dubai.

Sakshi also compared the rent with accommodation in India. She said that for Rs 45,000, people can easily get a 3 BHK flat in many places in India.

In the caption of her video, she said that she had lived in the small room for a year and was now moving to another small room. She added that at least she would get a new area and said that people in India could get a 3 BHK for the same amount.