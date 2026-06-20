'Dust And Pollution Don't Exist': Indian Woman Praises Dubai's Cleanliness And Traffic Discipline

An Indian woman's video about her recent trip to Dubai has gone viral on social media after she shared what impressed her the most about the city. Her comments comparing Dubai's cleanliness and road discipline with her experience in India have sparked a discussion online.

Taking to Instagram, Nikita Lakhwani posted a video explaining how Dubai's clean roads and organised traffic remained on her mind even after returning home.

In the video, she said she had just come back from a trip to Dubai, but the city's clean roads had not left her mind. She added that even luxury vehicles like the G-Wagon moved as smoothly as an i20. According to her, if a person stepped onto a zebra crossing, all the cars would stop to let them cross, making her feel special.

Watch Video Here:

She further said that words like dust and pollution seemed unfamiliar there. Nikita also mentioned that one of her friends lives in Dubai and that her biggest concern was making sure her Emirati card did not get lost. She said she wished she had problems like that.

Calling Dubai a dream destination for people who love cleanliness, Nikita said those with OCD would feel like they were in Disney World because nothing could match the city's cleanliness. She added that people there could even be fined for driving too slowly, saying she would also like to have such problems. She concluded by saying that although she was physically back in India, mentally she still felt like going to Dubai again.

Social Media Reaction

The video was shared with the caption, "One of my favourite," and has received several reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "Dubai is Dubai for a reason."

Another user noted, "I'm in Dubai, exactly it is Disney World."

"The best place in the world is UAE," added a third user.