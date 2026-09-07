"Don't Be Shocked": Indian Woman Shows Tiny Dubai Room That Costs Rs 30,000 A Month

Dubai is often portrayed as a city of luxury, high-paying jobs and endless career opportunities. But behind the skyscrapers, expensive cars and glamorous lifestyles are another reality for many expatriates, particularly those trying to keep their living costs under control. An Indian woman has offered a glimpse of that side of Dubai through a video showing the small room she says costs around Rs 30,000 a month.

Instagram user Keerthana L shared a video giving viewers a tour of the compact accommodation. "What will ₹30,000 bring you in Dubai? So, let's check it out," she says at the start of the video before revealing the room.

The clip begins with her walking through a narrow passage before entering the duplex-style room. A bed occupies the upper section, while the lower level has limited space for movement and storing belongings. An air conditioner is also visible in the room.

Keerthana explained that the rent depends on how many people share the space. According to her, a single occupant would pay around AED 1,200 to AED 1,300 (Rs 30,000-33,000) per month, while two people sharing the room would pay approximately AED 1,400 to AED 1,500 (Rs 36,000-39,000).

She also pointed out the limited storage space, showing where residents would have to keep their luggage and belongings. "Dubai has luxury apartments in Burj Khalifa, but it also has people living in shared rooms and partitions—just like every other big city," the caption of the read.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly attracted attention, with several users sharing their own experiences of living in similar accommodations after moving to Dubai.

One user wrote, "If I stayed in a place like that, I would feel as if I were suffocating." Another commented, "Don't compare Indian rent standards to international developed countries."

A third stated, "Everyone starts their journey with a bedspace and a partition in Dubai. We all lived there once," while a fourth added, "

While Dubai is home to some of the world's most luxurious residential properties and offers lucrative opportunities in several industries, the cost of living can be a significant challenge. For workers earning modest or mid-range salaries, a large portion of their income can go toward rent and other basic expenses.

Some expatriates have also spoken online about long working hours, workplace pressure and the isolation that can come with moving abroad. Others live in shared or company-provided accommodation, sometimes far from the city's better-known commercial and entertainment hubs.