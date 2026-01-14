Indian Teacher In Japan Praises Work Culture: Says Overtime Is Paid, Not Forced

Pragati, an Indian teacher working in Japan, has shared her positive experience of the country's school work culture through her Instagram page 'lucknowiinjapan'. In a recent post, she highlighted how schools in Japan maintain a fair and respectful approach towards teachers' time.

She noted that if teachers put in extra work, even just half an hour, they are paid for it. At the same time, if someone is even a minute late, a half-hour deduction is applied. "They are always thankful if we do extra work and never force us to work beyond our hours," she added.

Watch the video here:

Her post has drawn attention for offering a refreshing perspective on the disciplined yet respectful Japanese work environment, especially in schools.

The post, which has garnered over 4 million views, sparked a wave of emotional reactions online. "Dream life of Indian teachers," commented one user. Another wrote, "It breaks my heart to see how far we are from such standards. Despite working extra hours, we're neither well paid nor appreciated." A third user added, "Private school teachers in India are undervalued - we're often not allowed to leave until all work is done."