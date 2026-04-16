Indian Student Says 60% Of Stipend Goes To Rent, Exposing UK Cost-Of-Living Strain

An Indian doctoral student at the University of Manchester has offered a candid account of her monthly finances, shedding light on the financial pressures faced by international students studying in Britain. Anushka Diwakar, a first-year PhD student funded by a scholarship, shared a detailed breakdown of her living expenses in a video posted on Instagram, which has since drawn considerable attention online.

Sixty Per Cent of Monthly Stipend Goes Straight to Rent

Diwakar receives a tax-free stipend of approximately 1,800 Pounds per month. However, as she explained in her video, university studio accommodation alone accounts for roughly 1,100 Pounds of that amount, leaving her with around 700 pounds for all remaining expenses. "This is my major expense in a month," she said, pointing to the significant proportion of her income consumed by housing costs alone.

Groceries, Outings and Shopping Make Up the Rest

Beyond rent, Diwakar outlined a carefully managed budget for her day-to-day needs. She allocates around 100 Pounds per month for groceries and sets aside 50 Pounds each for social outings and dining, as well as for occasional shopping. Her structured approach to spending reflects the financial discipline many international students must exercise to make ends meet on a fixed stipend.

Video Aims to Help Students Planning to Study Abroad

In the caption accompanying her post, Diwakar wrote that she moved to Manchester in October 2025 and wanted to offer a transparent and honest picture of what PhD life in the United Kingdom actually costs. She noted that many prospective students wonder whether a scholarship stipend is sufficient for a comfortable life, and said her breakdown was intended to address that question directly.

Online Reaction Reflects Wider Concerns Over Student Housing Costs

The video prompted a strong response from viewers, many of whom expressed concern over the proportion of income absorbed by rent. Several users described the figures as alarming, with one commenting that accommodation costs in Manchester were far higher than they had anticipated. Others welcomed the transparency, calling it a genuinely useful resource for students considering a move abroad.