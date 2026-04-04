Japan Invites 1,000 Indian Master's, PhD Students For LOTUS 2026 Programme, Offers Up To Rs 25.6 Lakh

Japan LOTUS Programme 2026: The Government of Japan has invited applications from 1,000 Master's/PhD students and postdoctoral researchers from India under its LOTUS Programme 2026. The initiative aims to boost joint research and support career development by bringing talented young researchers to Japan.

Financial Assistance Of Rs 25.6 Lakh Per Year

The LOTUS programme is divided into two categories - Basic and Aspire. While both support research, the Aspire programme places greater emphasis on advanced funding and achieving tangible research outcomes.

Under the LOTUS Basic programme, selected candidates will receive Rs 1,40,000 (2,40,000 yen) per month towards living expenses, including accommodation for up to 12 months. Additionally, support for joint supervision - covering domestic travel within Japan, research materials (consumables), and accommodation for the supervisor from India - will be Rs 2,90,000 (5,00,000 yen) per year.

Under the LOTUS Aspire programme, candidates will be provided Rs 1,40,000 (2,40,000 yen) per month for living expenses, including accommodation, for up to 36 months. The joint supervision support is higher at Rs 8,80,000 (1.5 million yen) per year, covering similar expenses as the Basic programme, along with travel costs for researchers and students within Japan.

In total, the financial assistance under LOTUS Aspire can reach up to Rs 25.6 lakh per year.

How To Submit Applications?

Interested candidates must apply through a Principal Investigator (PI) at a Japanese university or research institution. Direct applications from students, researchers, or institutions in India will not be accepted. Nationality is not restricted.

Applicants can submit multiple entries under the Basic programme, and selected candidates may transition to the Aspire scheme. The maximum age limit is 40 years.

Application Link

Important Dates

Submission Deadline: June 9, 2026 (12:00 JST)

Review and Selection: June-August 2026

Final Selection & Announcement: Late August 2026 onwards

Start of Support: October 2026

Target Research Fields:

1. AI, Information and Intelligent Robotics

2. Biotechnology

3. Energy

4. Materials

5. Quantum

6. Semiconductors

7. Network and Telecommunications