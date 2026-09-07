Indian Man Praises Tokyo's Clear Blue Sky, Says "We Can Do It Too"

Delhi's skies became the focus of an online discussion after an Indian man living in Japan shared a video of Tokyo's clear blue sky and questioned why the national capital could not look the same. In the Instagram video, Aum, who lives in Tokyo, showed the skyline around him and compared it with Delhi.

He questioned, "Why isn't the sky like this in Delhi?"

Aum then explained that while people may point to population as a reason, he believes Delhi can also have cleaner skies and a better environment.

He shared the video with the caption, "Problem with Indian skies."

Watch Video Here:

He said that the sky in Tokyo, where he lives, is remarkably clear, and wondered why Delhi's sky could not be the same. While acknowledging that people often attribute the difference to population and related factors, he pointed out that Tokyo's population is actually larger than Delhi's. He added that despite this, Tokyo has managed to maintain a cleaner environment, and expressed confidence that Delhi could achieve the same.

He also spoke about how some of his foreign friends view India, saying they often associate the country with crowded, dusty places. He said he shows them places such as Himachal, Kerala, coastal areas and the North East to change that perception.

Aum added that a cleaner capital could improve daily life and influence how people abroad view India.

Aum said that if India could make its capital this clean, with clear skies, clean surroundings, and a pleasant environment for walking, it would greatly improve the quality of life. He added that he believed it was achievable and that people should work towards making it happen.