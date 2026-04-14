Indian Man Accused Of Harassing Thai Hotel Staff In Viral Video, Draws Widespread Criticism

A video circulating widely on social media has sparked fresh debate over the conduct of some Indian nationals abroad and its impact on the country's global image.

The footage, reportedly shared on Instagram by a man identifying himself as Monu Azmi, currently working in Thailand, appears to show him behaving inappropriately with a female hotel staff member. In the video, the man is allegedly seen harassing the housekeeping employee, including inappropriate physical contact, while filming the incident.

Public anger has intensified as the video was uploaded by the individual himself, prompting widespread criticism across social media platforms. Many users have condemned the behaviour as deeply disrespectful, particularly towards women working in the service industry in a foreign country.

The clip has since gone viral, with viewers expressing concern that such incidents reinforce negative stereotypes and contribute to stricter scrutiny faced by Indian travellers overseas. While some experts caution against generalising isolated incidents to an entire population, others argue that repeated viral episodes underline the need for greater cultural awareness and responsible behaviour while travelling.

However, a review of Monu Azmi's Instagram profile suggests that the widely circulated video has since been deleted, possibly in response to the intense backlash.

As of now, there has been no official statement from Thai authorities regarding any legal action, and the hotel involved has not issued a response.

The episode has once again thrown the spotlight on irresponsible behaviour abroad, digital recklessness, and how the actions of a single individual can tarnish a country's image globally.