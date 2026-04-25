Indian Forest Officer Shares Heartfelt Pic Of Parents' First Flight: 'Took Them 55 Years'

For many, taking their parents on their first flight is a deeply significant milestone. It is a small, endearing gesture of gratitude for a lifetime of sacrifice. Highlighting this sentiment, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared a heartfelt 2019 image of his parents preparing for their maiden flight, noting that while it took him 23 years to fly, his parents waited 55. The post went viral, with many users deeply resonating with the joy of creating such special moments for their parents.

Kaswan, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science, posted a picture of his parents at an airport, preparing to board a flight. The pic shows his mother, dressed in a bright pink traditional outfit, alongside the father on the tarmac, heading towards the mobile staircase, leading to the aircraft gate.

"It took me 23 years to get my first flight. Parents waited for 55. Some pics are special. From 2019 archives," Kaswan captioned the picture.

Check The Viral Post Here:

It took me 23 years to get my first flight. Parents waited for 55.



Some pics are special. From 2019 archives. pic.twitter.com/Zi5jrAVOeJ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 25, 2026

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'Truly An Amazing Feeling'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the sentiment behind the pic and shared similar stories of taking their parents on their maiden flights.

"Parents are the reasons behind most of the firsts in a child's life. Must've felt nice to be the reason of some of theirs," said one user while another added: "It's truly an amazing feeling to see them flying. My dad was behaving like a kid, and it looked like he was only flying the aircraft. That was the best moment of my life."

A third commented: "I took my first flight journey in 2024 from Jaipur to Kolkata, now I am thinking about my father for flight tickets. One day god will fulfil my wish."

A fourth said: "Blessed are the ones who take their parents on their first flight. Privileged are the ones whose parents take them on a flight at a very early age."