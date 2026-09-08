'India Wasn't Poor, It Was Made Poor': US Woman's Viral Take Wins Hearts Online

New York tattoo artist Jema Ferrer is currently visiting Jaipur, Rajasthan, and has been sharing videos from her trip on Instagram. In her posts, she has spoken warmly about India's history, culture and heritage. Jema has also expressed regret that she did not understand the beauty and depth of India earlier. She said her experience in the country has changed the way she sees India, and she now hopes to use her art to tell the world more about the country's history and culture.

Jema has spoken about what she sees as a double standard in the way India is viewed in the West.

She said India is often shown in foreign films and popular culture as a country associated with poverty, overcrowding and poor living conditions. At the same time, she pointed out that practices and traditions linked to India, including yoga, Ayurveda, meditation and textiles, have become part of major global industries.

According to Jema, the West has benefited commercially from these aspects of Indian culture, while the people and communities who developed them have not always received enough credit or respect.

Watch the video here:

Jema also spoke about India's economic history under British rule.

She highlighted India's long tradition of producing cotton, muslin and silk, which were highly valued in international markets. She argued that British policies damaged India's traditional industries and had a serious impact on Indian weavers and artisans.

Her comments reflect a wider debate about the economic impact of colonial rule in India and the decline of several traditional industries during the British period.

India's non-violent struggle for independence

Jema also praised India's freedom movement and its use of non-violence.

She referred to Mahatma Gandhi and said India chose a largely non-violent path in its struggle against British rule. In her view, India's independence movement showed that a powerful empire could be challenged without relying on widespread armed violence.

Her comments have drawn attention online, with viewers discussing her views on India's history, culture and colonial past.