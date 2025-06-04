ITR-1 And ITR-4 Online Filing Now Open For AY 2025-26; Deadline Extended To September 15

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Income Tax Department of India has launched online filing for ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms. Taxpayers can now prepare and submit returns for FY 2024-25 via the e-filing portal. The deadline for filing ITR-1 and ITR-4 has been extended to September 15 from July 31.

The Income Tax Department of India has enabled online filing of income tax returns for FY 2024-25 through ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms on its e-filing portal. Salaried individuals, pensioners, freelancers, and small business owners can now prepare and upload their returns online.

"Kind attention, taxpayers! Income Tax Return Forms of ITR-1 and ITR-4 are now enabled to be filed through Online mode with prefilled data for Assessment Year 2025-26 for taxpayers. Visit incometax.gov.in," the Income Tax department said in a post on X.

Kind attention taxpayers!



Income Tax Return Forms of ITR-1 and ITR-4 are now enabled to file through Online mode with prefilled data for Assessment Year 2025-26 for taxpayers.



The last date to file income tax returns in ITR-1 and ITR-4 has been extended this year to September 15 from July 31.

Who can use ITR-1 and ITR-4?

ITR-1 (Sahaj) is designed for resident individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh from salary, one house property, interest, or pension.

ITR-4 (Sugam) suits individuals, HUFs, and firms (excluding LLPs) with income up to Rs 50 lakh from business or profession under presumptive taxation. These forms cater to a large number of taxpayers, simplifying the filing process for salaried individuals, small businesses, and professionals. They're user-friendly and efficient.

The ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms are filed by individuals, HUFs and entities with total income up to Rs 50 lakh a year and who do not have to get their accounts audited. Also, entities with long-term capital gains of up to Rs 1.25 lakh from listed equities can show such income in ITR 1 and 4. Earlier, they were required to file ITR-2.

For now, individuals requiring ITR-2 or ITR-3 forms will have to wait, as the current release only includes utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms.