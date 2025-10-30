CBSE Introduces Motu Patlu Comic Series To Promote Income Tax Awareness Among School Children

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is devising a unique and creative method to educate children about Income Tax. The board in collaboration with the Income Tax Department is introducing comic books featuring popular cartoon characters to teach students.



A set of eight comic books have been published by the Directorate of Public Relations, Publication and Publicity, Directorate of Income Tax under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.



The engaging series features the cartoon character Motu Patlu and aims to promote tax literacy among school children and create awareness about the role of Income Tax in the development of the country.



The comic series is available in multiple languages at the following link: - https://incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/comic-books.aspx



The board has asked all CBSE affiliated schools to share this resource widely among students, teachers, parents, and all stakeholders. Schools may also consider integrating relevant content from the comic books into their awareness activities to contribute to building culture of tax awareness and informed citizenship, CBSE noted.

Meanwhile, the board has also announced the examination dates for board practical exams, project assessments and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools for the session 2025-26. The CBSE said in a notification that as per the by-laws and scheme of studies of the board, session 2025-26 will commence from January 1 for schools affiliated in India and abroad. As schools in winter-bound areas are expected to close in January, the practical examinations, project assessments, and internal assessments for Class 10 and 12 will be held from November 5, 2025, to December 6, 2025.

