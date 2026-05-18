IAS Officer Reflects On Her Journey, Highlights Importance Of Life Skills And Emotional Well-Being

A post shared by IAS officer Divya Mittal has sparked discussion on social media, where she reflected on what she believes is missing in modern education despite academic success. In her post, she said that she studied at top institutions including IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore and went on to become an IAS officer.

She stated that while her education taught her how to crack tough exams and handle responsibilities, it did not teach her how to quiet her mind or deal with loneliness.

She added that people spend years learning how to achieve but not a single day learning how to be happy.

Divya Mittal said that students memorised subjects like the periodic table, but no one explained how to deal with emotional pain.

She explained that schools often encouraged silence, which was confused with peace, and as a result, many people do not know how to process their emotions.

She further said that while students are taught to write well, they are not taught how to express pain or say no. She added that there is no learning around standing up to workplace pressure or setting boundaries.

She said that in school, the person with the most answers succeeded, but in real life, the person who asks questions survives.

On financial literacy, she said that although students study mathematics, they are not taught how to manage money or avoid debt. She added that money is not just about calculations but also about freedom, stress, and relationships.

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Divya Mittal explained that school life is structured, where schedules are fixed, but adulthood requires self-discipline. She said that many people struggle because they were never taught how to motivate themselves without supervision.

She also highlighted loneliness, saying that school life is always surrounded by people, but adulthood can feel silent. She added that people were not taught how to be comfortable with themselves and understand that being alone is not the same as being lonely.

She said that as people grow older, they realise that not everyone has good intentions, but schools do not teach how to understand others deeply. She explained that reading people means seeing beyond words and recognising hidden intentions.

On mental health, she said that while there is physical training in schools, there is no focus on emotional well-being. She added that people are often taught to push through exhaustion, which leads to burnout, and they are not guided on when to seek help.

Divya Mittal said that students spend years trying to become the best but often do not understand who they truly are. She explained that people study many subjects but not themselves, and added that true education is about understanding what matters before the world defines it.