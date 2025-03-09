"Motherhood Is Full Of Guilt": IAS Officer's Emotional Post On Women's Day Goes Viral

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Divya Mittal, an officer of the esteemed Indian Administrative Services (IAS), penned an emotional post on the challenges of motherhood while balancing her professional commitments. Taking to X, Ms Mittal acknowledged that even though she studied at the two most prestigious institutes of India - the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), and cracked the country's toughest entrance exam to become a civil servant, none of it could've prepared her for the challenges of being a mother.

On Saturday, the IAS Officer shared a series of reflections about the trials and triumphs of raising two young daughters while also balancing her demanding career. "I am an IAS officer. I have studied from IIT and IIM. I have struggled to achieve all this. But nothing could prepare me for the challenges of raising my 2 little daughters," Ms Mittal wrote on X.

A thread penning my thoughts as a parent of daughters on this women's day — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) March 8, 2025

In the following tweet, she revealed that her elder daughter is eight years old. "Already the world tries to shut her tiny voice, when she differs with them. We can't let them dim their light," she wrote, adding that as a parent, she believes her duty is to teach her daughters that their voice matters, even in the face of censure. "Teach her to be respectful but firm. Tell her, her voice matters, even when its shaky," she said.

Ms Mittal then confessed that balancing her professional obligations alongside her responsibilities as a mother has often left her emotionally drained. However, she recalled that at such times, her daughter's hugs remind her that children learn from their parents.

"I cry some nights-exhausted, stretched thin. But then she hugs me, says, 'You're my hero.' They watch us. They learn resilience from our failures. Show her it's okay to fall, then rise," Ms Mittal wrote.

She further said that her job has taught her that she needs to let her daughters make their own mistakes and learn from them. "Be her rock not her crutch. Let her fall and get up. Just show that you will be there no matter what," she wrote.

Ms Mittal added that motherhood is full of guilt and mothers constantly question themselves. Her advice? "Forgive yourself. You are enough". "If you have more than 1 child, you have 10 times the responsibility. Even more than loving, be JUST. Make them understand why you are choosing what you do. This will shape their worldview," she said.

She also advised mothers to give their best to whatever they do, because children learn from watching their parents. And for parents raising daughters, Ms Mittal advised, "Teach her to stay true to herself. Her emotions are her asset. Teach her to use the empathy, love and kindness to make the world a better place."

"Life is not a popularity contest. She doesnt need to be liked to be respected. Her worth is not in approval from others. The only person she needs to please is herself. Give her so much love, that no rejection, no criticism, no societal standard can break her confidence," she said.

Ms Mittal's post has sparked a flurry of reactions. "Such beautiful post... while I am a mother to a 10 year old son, I can resonate with all your words. Life is not fair even for boys. They have their own struggles and pressures and as moms we have ours. The whole idea is to empower them with confidence so that they thrive well," wrote one user.

"Cracking IIT, IIM, and the UPSC was just the tutorial level. Parenting? That's the real boss fight," commented another.