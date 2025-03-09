IIM Graduate Quits Job Within 10 Days Of Joining Despite 21 Lakh Salary, Post Goes Viral

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Now, a Reddit user shared a rather funny anecdote of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate who resigned within 10 days of joining the company. The user, who goes by Suspicious Air 1997 on Reddit, revealed how, in his previous "avatar" as an inside sales representative, he was asked to train a fresh account executive who was an alumnus of IIM.

The trainee's salary was about 21 lakh per annum with a 2 lakh joining bonus. However, despite the high salary, the Redditor said that the trainee left the firm in less than two weeks. When asked why he decided to quit, the newcomer said that he was under the impression that he would be working in the marketing division and was told to do sales for a year. Unhappy with that prospect, he decided to leave within 10 days of joining.

"When I asked him, bhai kya hua, he said, 'Yaar mai socha woh marketing mei hire kiye mujhe, and now I'm told to do sales for one year. Kya ch****e accounts diye bhai mujhe. Aisa rehta hei kya market?'. I was so shocked at first but then replied to him, "Haa apna saare accounts, tho aise hee hei". He immediately said, "Mai nehi karna bhai ye bakch**i wali khel hei," the Redditor wrote.

"I was discussing this with my TL and he told me it is very common year for bschool grads to quit their jobs within three months that they get in campus placements. Later that guy joined an operations and supply chain role for 16LPA despite of having loans. Clearly sales is the apex predator among the corporate jobs," the user concluded.

Since being shared, the post has gone viral. In the comments section, while some users called the IIM graduate "arrogant", others defended him saying that the recruiters should have been more transparent about the job position.

"Can we blame him tho? I have seen recruiters taking interviews for a sales role in the name of 'marketing'," wrote one user. "These guys give CAT, deal with other egoistical people for 2 years, and then if you ask them to ground level sales, Obv they won't like it. Their entire idea is a desk job, and pretty much that is what they're looking for. Plus, it's strange that the firm doesn't inform them of such a profile first hand. It's very motivationally driven, some like it, some don't," commented another.

"Basically ego is deeply ingrained in people which gets magnified with IIM tag. The tag is primarily a ticket to a high CTC but does not mean you will always be doing high end work. Also, IIM are not all the same. Places like IIM Rohtak and Kashipur are almost tier-2 compared to A/B/C," said a third user.

"I assume that these newly minted IIM grads are schooled in Sales for 1 year or more before they move into Marketing so that they can understand the harsh ground realities of Sales and empathize with Sales folks rather than curse them for not being able to sell their products. Then again, I could be wrong," wrote another.