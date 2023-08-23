'Critical Thinking...': Bureaucrat's List Of Home Experiments For Children Wins Internet

Ms Mittal's tweet has garnered over 700,000 views (Representational Image: Pexels)

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer, Divya Mittal in a tweet said that it is important to promote critical thinking, a scientific temper and a curious mind are important life skills.

She shared a list of at-home experiments that teach important lessons about science in a fun and interactive way.

Ms Mittal shared a thread on Twitter and wrote, "I am an engineer from IIT Delhi. But more than any degree, what is needed in life is critical thinking, scientific temper and a curious mind. I had made a list of experiments I want to do with my daughters to inculcate the same. Sharing it with you."

Ms Mittal shared experiments including "how to make a human sundial" which teaches children about the earth's rotation and a "sink and float experiment with oranges and water" that shows the principles of buoyancy and density.

See the post here:

I am an engineer from IIT Delhi. But more than any degree, what is needed in life is critical thinking, scientific temper and a curious mind.



I had made a list of experiments I want to do with my daughters to inculcate the same. Sharing it with you. A 🧵 — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) August 22, 2023

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 700,000 views with several comments. A user wrote, "Trying to influence the young minds in the right direction to make them creators and solution providers is the most wonderful move you have chosen to become a perfect role model for every parent."

Another user wrote, "The experiment that I tried with my kids to inculcate scientific temper and curiosity: Do not enforce/influence upon them the concept of God so as to let them find/explore it on their own."

"A superb collection of fun-to-do, fairly simple experiments. Makes learning so much fun, and so much easier to grasp and retain. Lucky girls-your daughters! Do encourage schools at all your places of posting to take up similar teaching, using hands-on experiments," the third user commented.