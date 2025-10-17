'I Get Rs 10 Bonus': Delivery Executive's Message To Customer Melts Internet

The rise of the gig economy may have provided the benefit of speed and convenience to customers, but it has put unreasonable strain on the delivery executives. They are often underpaid and exploited for hours on end. Now, a delivery executive's message to a customer is being widely circulated on social media, which shows how much they have to hustle for every rupee.

The post, shared by a Ferns N Petals customer, included a screenshot of the text message from the delivery partner who pleaded for a 10/10 rating to receive a mere Rs 10 bonus.

"Hello Sir/Madam. I'm the delivery boy from Ferns and Petals. Your order was delivered on time. You will get a feedback link in the message," read the delivery boy's message on X posted by a user named Varun Agarwal with the caption: "This made me swell up."

"Please give me a 10 rating on it and share the screenshot with me. I get a Rs 10 bonus from the company. Thank you, and please fill out the form, it will help me a little," the delivery executive added.

This made me swell up pic.twitter.com/O5KYicUphq — Varun Agarwal (@varun067) October 15, 2025

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 5.5 lakh views and a plethora of emotional comments as social media users asked for a way to help the delivery executive.

"Can you ask him for his QR and post it here? Let's surprise him with some small gifts," said one user, while another added: "The problems in life some people are going through is just heartbreaking."

A third commented: "I have come across such experience with food deliveries on @Swiggy, they ask for ratings just after delivering the food and say the same thing they would get Rs 10-20 as a bonus from the restaurant side."

A fourth said: "I always thank them. If it's hot outside, I ask them to sit in my living room (the regular ones) or offer them water. They are very polite and helpful in return. Good day!"

Last month, a Zomato delivery executive also earned the internet's respect after a user shared a message from them. In the message, the delivery executive revealed that they were deaf and mute, which led to social media users lauding the delivery partner for their professional and resolute behaviour.