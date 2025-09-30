Hungry Wedding Guest's Pizza Order At Venue Makes Bride Furious, Internet Reacts

A wedding guest's desperate decision to order pizza to a reception has left a bride fuming, sparking a heated debate online, the New York Post reported. The details of the incident were revealed in a TikTok post by a user named Lisa, who often shares stories sent to her by fans.

As per the post, a group of guests, apparently feeling famished after waiting hours for food at a wedding reception, took matters into their own hands. They ordered four large pizzas and chicken wings from a local joint, much to the bride's dismay.

"Am I wrong for ordering a pizza to a wedding after we weren't fed for 8 hours?" reads the caption to the clip as per the report. The post received huge traction with over 350,000 views.

At the wedding, which was in York, the guests reportedly didn't get anything to eat despite running from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm (local time).

"There [were] photos, drinks, and more photos with no food in sight," said Lisa, further adding that she was "absolutely struggling" at around 8:00 pm as she hadn't "eaten since breakfast".

"No food had been served other than a few tiny canapes, which disappeared instantly,"" she said, further noting that the guest was "starting to get hangry".

Lisa told Jam Press that the friend was told that "the canapes would be more than they were and was led to believe this would be more like a lunch". "But obviously that wasn't the case, and all the guests were complaining about the lack of food."

Hence, she and a friend "decided to order a pizza".

Meanwhile, the news about the pizza party reached the bride, and she was furious. The bride reportedly felt that the act was "tacky" and disrupted the aesthetics of her special day.

But in contrast, the guest argued they hadn't eaten much and were justified in ordering food, questioning if they should've "starved".

Social media users were divided as some backed the guests, saying weddings shouldn't leave attendees hungry; others criticised impulsive actions disrupting carefully planned events.

As quoted in the report, one user wrote, "I would never let my guests go hungry."

"The bride is the rude one here," another said.

"People want to get married and treat their guests like they're decor. Either pay for a proper wedding or don't have one," a third wrote.

Meanwhile, one user wrote, "You shouldn't have eaten it in there. U and your friend should've gone outside and eaten it."