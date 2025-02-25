Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal Wedding: Outfits, Guest List, And Other Details

Prajakta Koli and her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal will get married in Karjat, today. Hours before the wedding, details of the bride and groom's outfits, jewellery, and coveted guest list have emerged online.

The couple will wear customised Anita Dongre ensembles for their big day, reported Pinkvilla.

For one of the functions, Prajakta is expected to drape her mother's wedding saree and don her jewellery, the report added.

On Monday, Prajakta Koli shared pictures from their haldi ceremony on Instagram.

The images featured the bride-to-be sitting on her fiance's lap. The couple twinned in matching outfits. While Prajakta wore an off-shoulder ivory suit with traditional jewellery, Vrishank looked dapper in a printed kurta and pajama.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's wedding functions kickstarted on February 23, 2025, reported Hindustan Times.

“Yes, Prajakta and Vrishank are getting married on February 25, and the two are very happy and excited about it. Their wedding festivities will include mehendi, haldi, a musical night, the big wedding, and a reception, which will start on February 23 and end on February 25. All the wedding functions will take place in Karjat,” the source was quoted.

Prajakta Koli announced her engagement in September 2023. Sharing a picture of herself and Vrishank Khanal on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Vrishank Khanal, is now my ex-boyfriend.”

Prajakta Koli made her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. The film featured Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead.