Inside Prajakta Koli And Vrishank Khanali's Mehendi Ceremony. See Pics

Celebrity wedding alert. Actress Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's Mehendi pictures are out. The actress, who goes by the name ‘Mostly Sane' on social media, has shared pictures from her magical night on Instgaram.

All we can say is that the album is a whole mood. From Vrishank Khanal planting a kiss on his bride-to-be to the glow on Prajakta Koli's face, the pictures are love.

At the time of sharing the album, Prajakta Koli simply dropped red heart and evil eye emoji.

Replying to the post, actor Vikrant Massey said, “Many congratulations.” Sara Tendulkar also wrote a congratulations note for the couple. Actress Smriti Khanna said, “What lovely pictures.”

Actress Huma Qureshi and Vidya S Malavade dropped red hearts. Vidya S Malavade and Prajakta Koli have worked together in the Netflix series Mismatched.

Netflix India too dropped a cute note for everyone's favourite Dimple Ahuja (Prajakta Koli's character in the show). It read, “Dimple found her dimpled boy.”

Actress Dia Mira has sent her love and blessings to the “cuties”. Actress Gauahar Khan wrote, “Congratulations and all my blessings.”

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal will get married on February 25, reported Hindustan Times.

“Yes, Prajakta and Vrishank are getting married on February 25, and the two are very happy and excited about it. Their wedding festivities will include mehendi, haldi, a musical night, the big wedding, and a reception, which will start on February 23 and end on February 25. All the wedding functions will take place in Karjat,” the source was quoted as saying.

Prajakta Koli announced her engagement in 2023. Sharing a picture of herself and Vrishank Khanal on Instagram, the actress said, “Vrishank Khanal, is now my ex-boyfriend.”

Prajakta Koli made her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. The film featured Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.