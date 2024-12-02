<i>Mismatched 3</i> Trailer: A Rollercoaster Of Love, Heartbreak And Self-Discovery

The much-anticipated trailer for Mismatched Season 3 dropped on Monday. Premiering on December 13, the new season picks up three years after Season 2, diving deep into themes of career aspirations, complex relationships and the internal struggles that come with growing up.

The trailer opens with the familiar and nostalgic sight of the cold coffee that originally brought Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple (Prajakta Koli) together, signalling a return to the essence of their relationship. This time, however, they've left the Aravali Institute behind and relocated to a new campus in Hyderabad, entering a new phase of both their academic and romantic lives. As they navigate this new chapter, the couple faces the delicate balancing act of pursuing their individual ambitions while trying to keep their love alive in both the real and virtual worlds.

In a surprising twist, former adversaries Rishi and Anmol (Taaruk Raina) are shown working together at a virtual-reality lab called Betterverse, adding an intriguing layer of complexity to their evolving dynamic. Meanwhile, the season introduces a new character, Rith (Lauren Robinson), who is guided by Celina (Muskkaan Jaferi) as she adapts to the virtual world, hinting at new friendships and challenges ahead. Krish (Abhinav Sharma) continues his journey of self-discovery.

The emotional tone of the trailer is beautifully set by the soulful melody of Ishq Hai, complementing the series' focus on growth, inclusivity, and resilience.

Mismatched follows Rishi, a hopeless romantic and Dimple, a tech-savvy coder, whose paths collide at a summer program, sparking an unexpected journey of love and chaos. In Season 2, their relationship deepens as they navigate shifting friendships, heartbreaks, and personal growth.