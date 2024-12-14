<i>Mismatched Season 3</i> Review: Engaging In Parts, The Series Falters In Its Attempt To Evolve

Mismatched Season 3, a Netflix series based on Sandhya Menon's novel When Dimple Met Rishi, returns with an ambitious attempt to build on the relationships and themes that have resonated with fans since its debut. The show, known for its portrayal of young love, technology, and the complexities of growing up, struggles this season to balance its expansive thematic explorations with the emotional core of its characters. While still engaging in parts, this third installment falters in its attempt to evolve.

Season 3 opens with a three-year time jump. Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple (Prajakta Koli), now in a long-distance relationship, are trying to make sense of their lives post-college. Rishi is thriving at NNIT, a cutting-edge tech institute in Hyderabad, while Dimple, still reeling from rejection at NNIT, joins LLIT, another tech institution. Their relationship, once the beating heart of the show, is tested by distance, personal insecurities and their evolving futures. The show introduces new dynamics with the "Betterverse," a virtual reality project being developed at NNIT, which serves as both a plot device and a backdrop for the exploration of identity, technology, and relationships.

The season also brings other characters to the forefront. Anmol (Taaruk Raina) is now in a relationship with Vinny (Ahsaas Channa), and their story explores Anmol's attempts to grow beyond his trolling past. Celina (Muskkaan Jaferi) juggles relationships with Krish (Abhinav Sharma) and Rith (Lauren Robinson), a new trans character whose journey of self-discovery becomes one of the season's most compelling arcs. Yet, despite these introductions, the show never fully commits to exploring these relationships with the depth they deserve, leaving much of the emotional weight unaddressed.

The heart of Mismatched has always been its exploration of relationships, but in Season 3, the core love story between Rishi and Dimple, though relatable, becomes tiresome. Their on-again, off-again dynamic is predictable, and the repetitive cycles of misunderstanding and reconciliation detract from any potential growth. The issues that plagued their relationship in earlier seasons-insecurities, miscommunication, and incompatibility-are still at the forefront, but the lack of evolution in their characters makes their drama feel more like a rehash rather than a fresh exploration.

One of the more interesting, though underdeveloped, aspects of this season is the introduction of the Betterverse, a virtual reality space where characters like Rith can escape the limitations of the real world. The show attempts to address the growing influence of AI and technology, and the blurred lines between the digital and physical worlds. However, this subplot remains more of an aesthetic addition rather than a narrative force. While it hints at deeper questions about how technology can shape relationships and identity, the show never fully explores these ideas. It serves as more of a backdrop than a narrative driver, and ultimately, the potential for a compelling commentary on technology is left largely untapped.

Despite the show's expanded cast and thematic reach, Mismatched Season 3 struggles with character development. Rishi and Dimple's relationship continues to occupy the center of the narrative, but it has not evolved in any meaningful way. The supporting characters, such as Anmol and Vinny, have their own arcs, but these too feel rushed and underdeveloped. Rith, played by Lauren Robinson, is a welcome addition and adds an element of depth to the show's portrayal of LGBTQIA+ issues, but even their storyline feels underexplored. The show touches on themes of body image, trauma and self-worth, but these issues are often simplified and resolved without offering the depth or resolution they warrant.

The pacing of the season is inconsistent, with some episodes feeling drawn out while others rush through key plot points. The writing, though engaging at times, often falls into familiar patterns, with characters constantly rationalising their actions through self-victimisation. This leads to a lack of real progression, especially for the main couple, whose unresolved conflicts are dragged on in a manner that feels more like plot convenience than emotional authenticity. The lack of substantial growth for the characters - especially with the three-year leap - makes it difficult for viewers to invest in their arcs, and the narrative often feels stagnant as a result.

The show's attempts at blending the real world with the virtual world fall flat, and while the Betterverse is an interesting idea, it never fully comes to life. Its potential as a tool for social commentary on the intersection of technology and relationships is squandered. Instead, it becomes a narrative distraction, cluttering the already overloaded plot with vague references and inconsistent stakes.

Performances continue to be one of the show's strongest elements. Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf bring warmth and chemistry to their roles, but even their charm cannot salvage the repetitive nature of their storyline. Taaruk Raina, once again, stands out as Anmol, portraying a character who seeks redemption from his trolling past. However, even these performances struggle to elevate a script that fails to offer real emotional depth.

In conclusion, Mismatched Season 3 attempts to build on its early success with a time jump, new characters, and a focus on technology, but ultimately fails to deliver the fresh and meaningful growth that fans hoped for. The show's core love story, which was once its strength, has become repetitive, and the exploration of deeper themes, such as AI and self-discovery, is left underdeveloped. The result is a season that feels more like a glitch in the system than an evolution of the series. For those invested in the characters, Mismatched still offers moments of warmth and nostalgia, but the lack of growth and cohesion makes this third season feel like a missed opportunity.