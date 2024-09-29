Advertisement

Exclusive: Taaruk Raina Teases Update About Mismatched 3 - "This Season Feels Like A Gift To My Fans"

Taaruk Raina will be seen in his upcoming movie Rangeela

Exclusive: Taaruk Raina Teases Update About Mismatched 3 - "This Season Feels Like A Gift To My Fans"
Taaruk Raina shared this image. (courtesy: taarukraina)

Actor Taaruk Raina turned a year older today (September 29). On the special occasion, the actor teased fans about the update of his upcoming show Mismatched Season 3. He also shared his birthday plans. In a conversation with NDTV, he said, "I am
super excited for Mismatched Season 3. It's been an incredible journey and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working on. In a way, this season feels like my birthday gift to all the fans who've supported us from the start."

Opening up about his birthday, Taaruk said, "This year, I'm celebrating my birthday by doing what I love, performing live in Delhi. It's going to be a working birthday, but honestly, there's no better way to spend it."

On the work front, Taaruk Raina will be seen in his upcoming movie Rangeela. Additionally, the multi-talented performer is also dropping a new music album in October, further blending his love for both acting and music. 

