Vikrant Massey's Aww-Dorable Anniversary Post For Wife Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey's latest Instagram post is all about family time. The actor has shared a priceless moment to mark his third wedding anniversary with Sheetal Thakur.

The image featured Vikrant himself, his wife Sheetal Thakur and their adorable son, Vardaan. While the couple flashed their million-dollar smiles, little Vardaan's cuteness stole the show.

In his caption, Vikrant Massey wrote, “Happy Wedding Anniversary Sheetu!!! (18/2/2022).”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony on February 18, 2022. Before this, the couple opted for a court wedding on Valentine's Day.

To celebrate the anniversary of their court marriage, Sheetal shared two pictures on Instagram on Friday. In the snapshots, the couple can be seen signing their way into forever.

The side note read, “Just before tying the knot, we wanted to have a court marriage. And guess what? The marriage officer allotted us Valentine's Day to seal the deal. Cute.”

A few days ago, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur revealed their son Vardaan's face with a heartwarming Instagram post. Three days after Vardaan's first birthday, the couple shared a beautiful family picture, capturing a special moment from his birthday celebration on February 7.

The party had a charming blue-themed decor, but let's be honest – our eyes were glued to Vikrant's adorable munchkin. Dressed in a white shirt, brown pants, and a tiny bow tie, little Vardaan looked absolutely precious.

In all the frames, Vikrant is seen holding his baby boy close, radiating pure fatherly love. And of course, Sheetal Thakur looked absolutely stunning.

“Say Hello! to our Onederful Vardaan,” read the caption.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur started dating in 2015. The actors shared screen space in Broken But Beautiful. After getting married in 2022, the couple welcomed Vardaan in 2024.

In terms of work, Vikrant Massey was last seen in The Sabarmati Report.