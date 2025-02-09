On Son Vardaan's First Birthday, Vikrant Massey's Sweet Post For Wife Sheetal Thakur "What A Onederful Journey With You"

Vikrant Massey and his wife, actress Sheetal Thakur, are celebrating one year of parenthood. The 12th Fail actor shared a sweet moment from their son Vardaan's birthday. The little munchkin turned one on February 7.

In the picture, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are dressed in matching beige outfits. While Sheetal opted for a floral dress, Vikrant looked dapper in a suit. The couple's smiles said it all – it was a day full of love, joy and cherished memories.

Heaping praise on Sheetal Thakur for being a wonderful mother, Vikrant Massey wrote, “What a Onederful journey with you Sheetal Thakur. Happy one year of parenting. Vardaan couldn't have asked for a greater Mother.”

Reacting to the post, Sheetal Thakur said, “Awww we love you Papa!! You are the best Dad.” Sunny Kaushal posted, “Congratulations to you both and happy birthday to Vardaan.”

Arjun Bijlani dropped a black heart. Mukti Mohan commented, “Happiest first birthday to Vardaan and you both for being such lovely parents.”

Singer Akriti Kakar said, “Immense love to Vardaan's parents.”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur never miss a chance to set couple goals. Last October, they celebrated Karwa Chauth. To keep his fans in loop, Vikrant shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

The first image captured Sheetal looking at him through a sieve, a key ritual of the ceremony. In the next slides, the couple was seen touching each other's feet as a mark of respect. The final image showed Vikrant holding a glass while Sheetal took a sip.

In his caption, Vikrant Massey simply wrote, "Ghar" (home).

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur started dating in 2015. The couple worked together in Ekta Kapoor's series Broken But Beautiful. The lovebirds got married in 2022 and welcomed their baby boy, Vardaan, in 2024.