Vikrant Massey Reveals Son Vardaan's Face On His First Birthday

Drop everything and head straight to Vikrant Massey's Instagram page. The actor has revealed the face of his son, Vardaan, who turned one on February 7. For the special moment, Vikrant and his wife, actress Sheetal Thakur, shared a joint Instagram post.

In the carousel, we get a glimpse of the little one's first birthday bash. The celebration featured a classic blue boy theme that we love. But let us be honest – we could not take our eyes off Vikrant's adorable munchkin.

Dressed in a white shirt, brown pants and a little bow tie, Vardaan looks precious. In all the frames, Vikrant is holding his baby boy close. And we must say, Sheetal Thakur looks stunning.

Vikrant captioned the post with a wordplay: “Say Hello! to our Onederful Vardaan.”

Reacting to the post, actor Nakuul Mehta dropped a red heart. Drashti Dhami said, “Hellooooooooooo cutieeee.”

Esha Gupta shared a bunch of red hearts and an evil-eye emoji.

Actor Kunal Thakur said, “Tooo cute, lots of love and blessings from us.” Actress Priya Malik commented, “Bless him.”

On Sunday, Vikrant Massey marked one year of parenthood with a special post. He shared a picture from Vardaan's birthday.

Vikrant Massey showered love and appreciation on Sheetal Thakur for being an incredible mother. In his caption, the actor wrote, “What an Onederful journey with you Sheetal Thakur. Happy one year of parenting. Vardaan couldn't have asked for a greater Mother.”

Responding to the post, Sheetal Thakur said, “Awww we love you, Papa!! You are the best Dad.”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015. The actors worked together on Ekta Kapoor's series Broken But Beautiful. The couple got married in 2022 and welcomed Vardaan in 2024.

On the professional front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in The Sabarmati Report.