Shanaya Kapoor Shares BTS Pics From Her Debut Film <i>Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's</i> First Schedule Wrap

Shanaya Kapoor has shared an update about her upcoming project. The actress announced the first schedule wrap of her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

On Thursday, Shanaya posted some pictures from the set of the movie.

The first image showed her posing as she looked away from the camera. There was also a glimpse of the actress getting her makeup done.

The last frame featured a clapboard and a cake with the film's name and "schedule wrap" written on it.

In the caption, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Special."

Reacting to the post, Shanaya's friends Navya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan features Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey in lead roles.

The duo started filming for the project in October, last year.

Sharing the news, the makers shared a photo of Shanaya and Vikrant from the film's set on Instagram and wrote, "Love is Blind… or is it the blind love? What is extraordinary is falling in love! Mini Films brings to you Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a contemporary take on romance and ghosting. Join us on this unforgettable journey of love and incredible music."

Speaking about her role in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya Kapoor said, “My character is very close to my heart — she's strong, emotional and vibrant. And I am grateful for this opportunity. I would like to thank Santosh for guiding me every step of the way, and I am excited about working with dynamic and involved producers Mansi and Varun Bagla."

Based on a short story by celebrated Indian author Ruskin Bond, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will be shot in multiple locations including Mumbai, Mussoorie, and Europe.

The project is produced by Mini Films and is slated for a 2025 release.