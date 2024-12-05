After Shocking "Quit" Post, Vikrant Massey Returns To Film Set, Shoots With Shanaya Kapoor

Days after announcing his a break from acting, Vikrant Massey returned to film set. He was pictured shooting with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor in Dehradun for their upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Vikrant Massey can be seen meeting Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. They are seen shaking hands and interacting. Shanaya Kapoor, dressed in winter best, can be spotted in the video as well. As per reports, the film is directed by Santosh Singh and is being produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla.

Vikrant Massey made the Internet speculate with his early Monday Instagram post as he wrote he's going to meet fans for "One last time" in 2025. A day after, the 12th Fail star issued a statement clarifying he meant a "long break" and he's not going to take retirement from acting. "Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, I want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment," Vikrant Massey said on Tuesday. He added, "My post has been misinterpreted that I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right (sic)".

Vikrant Massey wrote on Instagram, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father and a Son. And also as an Actor."

He continued, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between." He added "forever indebted" at the end of the note. Per reports, Vikrant is currently shooting for two films - Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Take a look:

Soon after his stunning post, the actor attended a special screening of his latest offering The Sabarmati Report at Parliament Library with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers last night. Sharing his joy, Vikrant Massey told media, "Personally, getting the opportunity to watch The Sabarmati Report with the Prime Minister of our country is the highest point in my career." When asked about his decision to retire, the actor walked off without responding to the question.