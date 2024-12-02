Vikrant Massey Announces Retirement From Acting: "It's Time To Recalibrate And Go Back Home"

Vikrant Massey, the star of back-to-back blockbusters like 12th Fail, Sector 36 and Sabarmati Express has stunned millions of fans with his announcement of retiring from acting at 37. In a post on Instagram, he said he would meet his fans for "one last time" in 2025. "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor," he wrote.

He continued, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between." He added "forever indebted" at the end of the note. Per reports, Vikrant is currently shooting for two films - Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Fans expressed their disbelief in the comments section. A user wrote, "I hope it's not true." Another comment read, "Fill your cup then be back." A third comment read, "Why you want to become the next Imran khan of Bollywood. we already lost one of the finest actors just because he chose family." Another comment read, "Aisa mat karo bhai (don't do this thing). An Instagram user wrote, "Bro you are at peak...why do you think like this." Take a look:

Since his TV debut, Vikrant Massey has come a long way, rising to stardom in films and building a rich repertoire along the way. Vikrant began his career with the TV show Dhoom Machao Dhoom. He rose to fame through Balika Vadhu in 2009. He also grabbed eyeballs with his stellar performance in Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial A Death in the Gunj. In the last few years, Vikrant has explored his potential to the hit films like Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Haseen Dillruba, Gaslight. He also featured in hit web series like Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, Mirzapur. Last year, he won "Actor Of The Year" trophy at the NDTV Indian Of The Year for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail.