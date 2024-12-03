Vikrant Massey Clarifies His "Retirement" Post: "Just Burnt Out. Need A Long Break"

A day after announcing his retirement from acting, Vikrant Massey cleared the air over his shocking post in an interview with News 18. The 12th Fail actor clarified that he is looking for a long break as he prioritises his health and home. "I'm not retiring... Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up... People misread it [the social media post]," the actor said, speaking to News 18.

Vikrant Massey left fans in shock as he announced he would meet them for "one last time" in 2025. Soon after his stunning post, the actor attended a special screening of his latest offering The Sabarmati Report at Parliament Library with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers last night. Sharing his joy, Vikrant Massey told media, "Personally, getting the opportunity to watch The Sabarmati Report with the Prime Minister of our country is the highest point in my career." When asked about his decision to retire, the actor walked off without responding to the question.

The retirement post had many speculating what could be the trigger. Here's what he had written, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father and a Son. And also as an Actor."

He continued, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between." He added "forever indebted" at the end of the note. Per reports, Vikrant is currently shooting for two films - Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Take a look:

Vikrant began his career with the TV show Dhoom Machao Dhoom. He rose to fame through Balika Vadhu in 2009. He also grabbed eyeballs with his stellar performance in Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial A Death in the Gunj. In the last few years, Vikrant has explored his potential to the hit films like Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Haseen Dillruba, Gaslight. He also featured in hit web series like Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, Mirzapur. Last year, he won "Actor Of The Year" trophy at the NDTV Indian Of The Year for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail.