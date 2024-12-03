Asked About Retirement, Vikrant Massey Walks Away At <i>The Sabarmati Report</i> Screening In Parliament

Vikrant Massey sent shockwaves among fans and admirers with his retirement announcement on Monday. Soon after his stunning post, the actor attended a special screening of his latest offering The Sabarmati Report at Parliament Library with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers last night. Sharing his joy, Vikrant Massey told media, "Personally, getting the opportunity to watch The Sabarmati Report with the Prime Minister of our country is the highest point in my career."

When asked about his decision to retire, the actor walked off without responding to the question.

Sharing inside pictures from the screening, Vikrant Massey wrote on Instagram, "A day to remember for the rest of my life. Eternally grateful to the Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for sparing the time to watch our movie. Your words of appreciation shall never be forgotten." Take a look:

Without revealing the reason behind his big decision, Vikrant Massey announced he would quit films after 2025. He wrote, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father and a Son. And also as an Actor."

He continued, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between." He added "forever indebted" at the end of the note. Per reports, Vikrant is currently shooting for two films - Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Take a look:

The Sabarmati Report is based on the Sabarmati Express train burning at Gujarat's Godhra on February 27, 2002, in which 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya were killed. The incident was followed by communal riots across the state.