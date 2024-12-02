Vikrant Massey Retires: From <i>Balika Vadhu</i> To <i>12th Fail</i>: A Lookback At Actors' Journey

Vikrant Massey's latest Instagram post has left his fans in shock. At the age of 37, the actor announced his retirement from acting. He stated that it was time for him to “recalibrate and go back home.” In his message, Vikrant wrote, “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

As per reports, Vikrant Massey is currently shooting for two films - Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. As he announces his retirement, let us take a closer look at his life, hit movies, misses and his memorable dialogues.

Little known facts about Vikrant Massey:

— Vikrant Massey comes from a family with a rich blend of cultures and traditions. His father, Jolly Massey, is Christian, and his mother, Meena Massey, is Sikh. Vikrant's brother, Mohsin Massey, follows Islam.

— As per reports, Vikrant Massey attended St. Anthony's High School in Versova, Mumbai. He later completed his higher education at R. D. National College of Arts & Science in Bandra, Mumbai.

— Vikrant Massey made his acting debut with the 2007 musical sitcom Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. He then went on to feature in hit TV shows including Balika Vadhu, Gumrah: End of Innocence and Qubool Hai.

— Vikrant Massey made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Lootera, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film featured Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

— In 2022, Vikrant Massey got married to actress Sheetal Thakur. The couple are proud parents to a son — Vardaan.

Now, let us take a look at some of his superhit films/shows:

1. 12th Fail — Hotstar

The list of Vikrant Massey's hits cannot begin without 12th Fail. In this biographical drama, the actor delivered a power-packed performance as Manoj Kumar Sharma, a boy who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.

2. Haseen Dillruba + Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba — Netflix

In the Haseen Dillruba series, Vikrant Massey won hearts as the hopelessly romantic lover, Rishabh "Rishu" Saxena, who would go to any lengths to protect his wife, Rani Kashyap (played by Taapsee Pannu).

3. Mirzapur — Prime Video

Do not call yourself a Vikrant Massey fan if you have not seen him as Bablu Pandit in season one of this action-packed crime thriller. In the show, the actor shared screen space with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu.

4. Made In Heaven — Prime Video

Vikrant Massey played Nawab Khan in this web series. It has been directed by Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Prashant Nair, Alankrita Shrivastava and Neeraj Ghaywan.

5. The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey's latest project, The Sabarmati Report, is currently running in theatres. The film is receiving praise from both fans and critics.

Well, we have also prepared a list of Vikrant Massey films that failed to seal a place in the audience's heart.

1. Half Girlfriend — Prime Video

The film, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name, received mixed to negative feedback from critics. In the project, Vikrant Massey played the role of Shailesh Khanna, the colleague of Madhav (played by Arjun Kapoor).

2. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare — Netflix

Although the film premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, it did not receive much love from fans when it was released in 2020.

3. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi — JioCinema

This film marked the directorial debut of Seema Pahwa. Vikrant Massey was seen as Rahul Bhargava in this movie.

4. Love Hostel — Zee5

Alongside Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol were featured in the Shanker Raman directorial. The film was released in February 2022.

5. Ginny Weds Sunny — Netflix

In the Puneet Khanna film, Vikrant Massey shared screen space with Yami Gautam. Vikrant played Sunny, who met a girl for an arranged marriage, only for her to reject him. He then teamed up with her mother to win her love.

Oh, and, how can we not talk about Vikrant Massey's memorable dialogues?

1. 12th Fail —

We all applauded when Vikrant Massey said, “Imaandari ki third division, baimaani ki first division se kahin zyada khushi deti hai.”

2. Mirzapur —

As Bablu Pandit, Vikrant Massey gave us goosebumps when he said, “Humko gun ki madad se darr nahi badhana hai, darr ki madad se guns badhani hain.”

3. Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba –

We all wished for a lover like Rishabh Saxena when Vikrant Massey said, “Kismat ke lakeere hath par chhapi hoti hai dost. Hamne to apni mohabbat ke liye hath ko hi ukhad ke fek diya.”

4. The Sabarmati Report —

In the role of a journalist, Vikrant Massey powerfully said, “Aaj ka Hindustan jawab dena bhi jaanta hai aur sawal poochna bhi jaanta hai.”

5. Half Girlfriend —

Vikrant Massey stood out for his friend in this project and told Arjun Kapoor, "Tum ek saaye ka, ek parchaai ka peecha kar rahe ho Madhav," and we all loved it.