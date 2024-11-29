IFFI Goa 2024: Vikrant Massey Wins Big, Full List Of Winners Out

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa on November 28. This marked the end of a nine-day celebration of global cinema, which showcased over 200 films from 75 countries. A distinguished jury, including Chairperson Ashutosh Gowariker and members Anthony Chen, Elizabeth Karlsen, Fran Borgia, and Jill Bilcock, graced the closing ceremony. Together, they selected the winners across various categories.

Actor Vikrant Massey was awarded the Personality of the Year award and Navjyot Bandivadekar won the Best Debut Director award for his Marathi film Gharat Ganpati. Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin's Crossing was awarded the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce was presented with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the world of cinema.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

1. Golden Peacock (Best Film): Toxic (Lithuanian language)

2. Best Actress: Vesta Matuliyte and Iva Rupeikaite (Toxic)

3. Best Actor: Clement Faveau (Holy Cow)

4. Best Director: Bogdan Muresanu (The New Year That Never Came)

5. Special Jury Award: Louise Courvoisier (Holy Cow)

6. Special Mention (Best Actor Male): Adam Besa (Who Do I Belong To)

7. Best Web Series: Lampan (Marathi language)

8. Best Debut for Feature Film Director: Sarah Friedland (Familiar Touch)

The 55th IFFI celebrated not only exceptional filmmaking but also the global unity that cinema fosters across cultures and nations.