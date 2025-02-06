Vikrant Massey Begins Shoot For Rajkumar Hirani's Series In Goa

A few months back, Vikrant Massey took the internet by surprise when he announced he is taking a break from acting. Many people speculated that he is retiring from the profession, altogether.

However, soon news started floating about the actor teaming up with ace director Rajkumar Hirani. There have also been rumours about Massey joining Don 3, as the antagonist.

As per Vikrant's team, the actor is currently in Goa for the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming project.

While further details on the schedule remain under wraps, the shoot is currently underway in the coastal state.

An official announcement regarding Vikrant and Rajkumar Hirani's series is still awaited.

As for his assumed retirement post, Vikrant had issued a statement clarifying that people misinterpreted his post. He also mentioned that that his intention was not to imply retirement, but rather take a temporary hiatus from acting as his physical and mental health had taken a hit.

"Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right," Vikrant said.

In his earlier post, Vikrant also expressed his gratitude for the immense love and support from his fans and followers. He mentioned that it was time for him to recalibrate and go back home as a husband, father, son, and actor.

"The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father and a son. And also, as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last two movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," his post read.

Vikrant Massey's last project was The Sabarmati Report, which had released in theatres, on November 15, 2024.

