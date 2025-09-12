Bride Solves 4-Year-Old Mystery Of Unknown Man In Wedding Photos

After four years of confusion, a bride has finally identified the unknown man who appeared in her wedding photographs, according to The Metro. Michelle Wylie, 38, was married to her husband John in November 2021. While going through their wedding photos, the couple noticed a mysterious man standing in the aisle and at the back of their group picture.

Despite asking family, friends, and even vendors, no one recognised the individual. Multiple attempts to uncover his identity failed until a recent Facebook post finally revealed the truth. The light-hearted twist behind the "wedding crasher" has brought both relief and laughter to the couple and online users.

According to The Metro, the man in picture was identified as Andrew Helliman, who responded to a post confessing he was meant to be at a different wedding with his partner that day - but was given the wrong venue.

Andrew only knew the bride and his partner - who was in the bridal party for the event he was supposed to be at - so he had no idea he was in the wrong place and only released his error when he saw Michelle walking down the aisle.

Under a post from YouTube and Scottish television star Dazza, 33-year-old Andrew, a painter and decorator from South Ayrshire, explained: 'My partner was acting as bridesman (male bridesmaid) for his friend Michaela's wedding and I'd been invited as his plus one.

"For some reason he told me it was at the Carlton hotel in Prestwick at 2pm when it was actually being held at the Great Western hotel in Ayr. He had already left in the morning to help with whatever it is bridesmen do and left me to make my own way to the wedding," he told The Metro. When he pulled up to the Carlton, he saw wedding guests and a piper and assumed he was in the right hotel.