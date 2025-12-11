US Woman Lands Job After 500 Rejections, Thanks To A Funny Facebook Meme

A Chicago woman who spent nearly two years applying for jobs finally secured employment after posting a humorous, self-made meme on Facebook, according to Business Insider. Her unconventional approach came after a long and difficult job search that began in May 2023, shortly after she completed her master's degree in library and information science from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

As per the news report, Over 800 days, she applied for more than 500 positions, adjusted her resume repeatedly, and followed standard hiring advice, but received very few responses. Despite carefully tracking applications and tailoring documents to each role, she faced long silences, impersonal rejections, and discouraging interview experiences. She relied on her husband's income during this period, a privilege she acknowledges many job seekers do not have.

In July 2025, feeling frustrated, she created a satirical graphic featuring "Plz Hire Me," photos, and personal details. She posted it in a large Chicago community group on Facebook known for supporting women. The post quickly received hundreds of reactions and more than two dozen job leads. Among them was a boudoir photography studio owner who appreciated her authenticity and communication skills.

Allie Latic spent two years applying to over 500 jobs.

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: linkedin.com/in/alatic/

She was hired as a part-time studio manager, a flexible hybrid role where she now handles client communication, sales, and administrative work. Although the job is not related to her degree, she says she is satisfied and values the supportive work environment.

She now advises job seekers, especially Gen Z, to embrace authenticity and creativity, noting that the modern job market responds strongly to sincerity and unique communication styles.